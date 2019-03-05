Ex-NYC Mayor Bloomberg won’t run for president in 2020

NASHUA, NH - JANUARY 29: Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks with the media after touring the W.H. Bagshaw Company during an exploratory trip on January 29, 2019 in Nashua, New Hampshire. Michael Bloomberg is mulling a run for president in 2020 and said would make a decision in the coming weeks. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

By STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press

Michael Bloomberg is not running for president.

The 77-year-old former New York City mayor, one of the richest men in the world, announced his decision not to join the crowded Democratic field in a Bloomberg News editorial on Tuesday.

Bloomberg flirted with a presidential run before, but as an independent. He registered as a Democrat last fall and spent recent months courting primary voters as a political centrist.

But as an older white man with strong ties to Wall Street, he likely would have struggled to win over the Democratic Party’s energized liberal base that’s increasingly embracing diversity.

Bloomberg is expected to play an active role in the 2020 election from the outside. His team has been preparing a massive data-driven effort to help defeat President Donald Trump.