Ex-reality TV Star Josh Duggar To Be Sentenced In Child Porn Case

Associated Press
May 26, 2022 @ 9:47am

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Today is the day former reality TV star Josh Duggar learns his fate when it comes to his conviction on child pornography charges.

He could get up to 20 years in prison and prosecutors in Arkansas want the judge to hit him with the max.

His lawyers are seeking a five-year term.

Duggar was part of clan featured in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting.”

The show was torpedoed after it was learned that Josh Duggar molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

Yesterday the trial judge rejected Duggar’s request to have his conviction flipped – or at least to get a new trial.

 

