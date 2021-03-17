Ex-San Antonio teacher heads to prison for having sex with student
Former Teacher Jose Eduardo Hernandez sentenced to 6 years for sexual assault of a child/Photo-BCSO
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A former San Antonio teacher who admitted having sex with a student is heading to prison.
Investigators say 45-year-old Jose Eduardo Hernandez took a child younger than 17 to a motel where they had sex during school hours. The victim claims it happened more than 10 times.
The former Lanier High School history teacher and softball coach pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child Tuesday. Judge Michael Mery sentenced him to six years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division.
“Students look up to their teachers and coaches. Parents trust them with their children,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. “This type of crime forever changes these young victims.
Upon his release from prison, Hernandez will have to register as a sex offender.