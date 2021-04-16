Ex-Texas lieutenant governor pushed woman into bench
Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst,
DALLAS (AP) – Police say former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst pushed his girlfriend into a concrete bench as they struggled over a laptop.
Dewhurst was booked into the Dallas County jail on a misdemeanor family violence charge Tuesday evening.
The 75-year-old was released early Wednesday on a $1,000 bond.
His arrest affidavit says Dewhurst pushed Leslie Caron causing her to hit her head on a concrete bench as they struggled over a shared computer at a bus terminal Tuesday.
Court and jail records do not list an attorney for Dewhurst.