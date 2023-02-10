KTSA KTSA Logo

Examining the Legislative Accomplishments of Progressive Left-Leaning Representatives

By Lars Larson
February 10, 2023 1:39PM CST
Have lefty lawmakers like AOC done any actual effective legislation since being elected? The Squad, a group of nine liberal members in Congress, have gained significant recognition due to their high social media presence, celebrity status, and attention-grabbing controversy. While they are known for pushing progressive policies, they have faced criticism for being too radical for the Democratic conference. The Squad consists of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib, who formed the alliance after winning the 2018 election. For more information, Lars speaks with Sarah Westwood, Steamboat Institute’s Blankly Fellow and Investigative Reporter for the Washington Examiner.

 

