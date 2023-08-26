Excess Heat Warning for San Antonio Sunday followed by chance of rain

A superb image of the sunlight and the clouds, both floating in the morning sky.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Dangerous heat is expected for San Antonio, New Braunfels and the I-35 Corridor on Sunday, but the National Weather Service says there is a chance for thunderstorms as early as Sunday evening.

In fact, the chance of rain gets better early next week with temperatures dropping down to below 100 by Tuesday.

Portions of the Hill Country, including Boerne, Kerrville and Fredericksburg will not be as hot, but a Heat Advisory will still be in effect.

NOTE: For those who have to work outside, it will be important to take appropriate precautions. The same can be said for those enjoying recreational activities outdoors.

Drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks, preferably in an air-conditioned environment, are strongly recommended.

Never leave young children or pets unattended in cars or trucks as the temperature can rise 20 degrees in as few as 10 minutes with the windows rolled up during the hottest times of the day.

For information on staying safe while avoiding heat-related illness, click here.