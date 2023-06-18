Excessive Heat Warning issued through Tuesday for San Antonio, I-35 Corridor

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The heat wave now felt in San Antonio and other parts of South-Central Texas is expected to continue for the next few days.

Weather Forecasters are calling for dangerous temperatures through at least Tuesday as the heat index could reach 112-114 depending on where you are.

Beyond San Antonio, the current Excessive Heat Warning is in place for the I-35 Corridor, including New Braunfels and Austin, Coastal Plains and Rio Grande Plains. Portions of the southern Edwards Plateau will fall within the Excessive Heat Warning, but Kerrville and Fredericksburg will remain in a Heat Advisory.

Heat-related illness will be a greater risk than it was earlier this week when the San Antonio region was in a Heat Advisory. Weather forecasters are urging precautions for anybody who has to be outside for extended periods of time, and especially those performing manual labor. Safety measures include drinking lots of water, taking frequent breaks, preferably in places with air conditioning, and wearing light-colored and loose fitting clothes.

Urgent: It is critical to check the backseat of a car where children or pets have been riding after parking. The temperature inside a parked car with windows rolled up can rise as many as 20 degrees in a few as 10 minutes if parked outside, especially between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Additional weather information will be given as necessary.