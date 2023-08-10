Excessive Heat Warning, Red Flag Warning for San Antonio, South-Central Texas through Friday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Weather forecasters are elevating San Antonio, New Braunfels and much of the I-35 Corridor to Excessive Heat Warning status; and this trend is expected to continue through at least through Friday and more than likely the weekend.

During this stretch, temperatures of 105 are likely with a heat index of 112, or greater.

NOTE: For those who have to work outside, it will be important to take appropriate precautions. The same can be said for those enjoying recreational activities outdoors.

Drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks, preferably in an air-conditioned environment, are strongly recommended.

Never leave young children or pets unattended in cars or trucks as the temperature can rise 20 degrees in as few as 10 minutes with the windows rolled up during the hottest times of the day.

For information on staying safe while avoiding heat-related illness, click here.

Red Flag Warnings will remain in effect for portions of the Hill Country and I-35 Corridor as conditions remain favorable for the rapid spread of wildfires.

You can check on the status of your area by clicking here.