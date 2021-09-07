      Weather Alert

Executing Football Players

Jack Riccardi
Sep 7, 2021 @ 3:47pm

The origin of Brian Kelly’s botched joke was John McKay, inaugural coach of the expansion Tampa Bay Bucaneers, who was asked after a game about his team’s execution (of play) and said he’d be in favor of it. He didn’t want to kill his players, and 40 years ago, everyone got that.

Brian Kelly is on the verge of being Notre Dame’s winningest coach in history (ever hear of Knute Rockne?) and he doesn’t mean it either.

But we live in stupid and/or humorless times.

(How bad were McKay’s Bucs? At least a couple of times that I remember, other teams’ head coaches got canned for losing to Tampa)

TAGS
550 KTSA Brian Kelly football jack riccardi John McKay Just A Minute Notre Dame
Popular Posts
See all new 666 new laws in effect in Texas
Missing Ballots in Three States Biden Claims Victory
Man indicted for killing pregnant woman in San Antonio motel
Choose Your Words Carefully, Unless It's Texas
San Antonio Police arrest three teen girls for robbing Clark High School student
Connect With Us Listen To Us On