Execution rescheduled for San Antonio man condemned in 1996 death
This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death-row inmate Carlos Trevino, of San Antonio. A judge has rescheduled next month's execution of Trevino condemned for the 1996 gang rape and fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl. Treviño had been set for execution on March 11, 2020 but a judge in San Antonio last week moved the execution to June 3 after granting a request by Treviño's attorneys to withdraw the previous execution order. Treviño's attorneys argued paperwork delays had invalidated the order. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)
HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has rescheduled next month’s execution of a San Antonio man condemned for the 1996 gang rape and fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl.
Carlos Treviño had been set for execution on March 11, but a judge in San Antonio last week moved the execution to June 3 after Treviño’s attorneys requested that the previous execution order be withdrawn.
Treviño’s attorneys argued paperwork delays had invalidated the order.