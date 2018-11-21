Expect Big Crowds at the San Antonio International Airport

Thanksgiving and Christmas are traditionally the busiest travel periods of the year, so San Antonio International Airport (SAT) is anticipating heave traffic again this year.

We talked to Tonya Hope at the airport about what you can do to make sure you get to your flight on time. She offered up these tips.

Early Arrival: Passengers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours before their scheduled flight especially during the holidays.

Check flight status online: Passengers are able to check their flight status before they leave home and receive email alerts from the airline.

Wheelchair Assistance: If you are traveling with someone who needs wheelchair assistance, contact the airline before arriving at the airport.

Kids Traveling Alone: If you have a child traveling alone (unaccompanied minors) and want to escort them to the gate, please make arrangements with the airline to receive an access pass to the gate.

Print your Boarding Pass Early: Passengers can print boarding passes at home or download to their cell phones before they arrive or can use the convenient airline check-in kiosk at the airport.

Allow time for Traffic: Allow ample time to get to the airport.

Parking Availability: There are 8,674 parking spaces between the Short Term (1,238), Long Term (5,288), and Economy Lots [formerly Green / Red Lots] (2,148).

Pay attention to Park Assist: Take advantage of the Park Assist System to guide you to available spots. As you enter the parking plaza, signs indicate the number of available parking spaces within the Short Term Parking Garage. Park Assist uses a green light for available spots, red for unavailable and blue for available ADA/Handicapped parking. You can visit the airport webpage or use the Park Assist App and know the number of available parking spaces before you depart.

Use the Cell Phone Lot for Pick-ups: Use the convenient cell phone lot while waiting for your party. The new lot is located directly behind the Burger King and Q-Mart convenience store on Airport Boulevard.

Ask for Help: This time of year, we see a lot of passengers who don’t travel often. Our Ambassadors and staff are here to help, so if you have questions, ask them.

Wrapped Gifts: TSA recommends that you NOT bring wrapped gifts to the airport, either in your carry-on baggage or your checks bags. If the package alarms for any reason, they will have to unwrap it.

@AskTSA: Travelers with questions about security, or items they can or cannot bring on their trip, can contact a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employee for live assistance 365 days a year by tweeting questions and comments to @AskTSA.

Follow the 3-1-1: Liquids, gels and aerosols cannot exceed the 3-1-1 ounces rule in your carry-on bag. Let the TSA officer know right away if you’re traveling with larger quantities of medically necessary liquids.

Be Ready: Be ready when you enter the checkpoint line. Have an acceptable ID and boarding pass out and ready to hand to the TSA officer.

TSA Cares: Travelers or families of passengers with disabilities and medical conditions can call the TSA Cares helpline toll free at 1-855-787-2227 with questions or for assistance 72 hours prior to traveling. Injured service members and veterans may contact TSA Cares to help facilitate the screening process.

Electronics: Electronics larger than a cell phone — including e-readers and tablets—must be removed from your carry-on bag and placed in bins with nothing on top or below (this rule does not apply to TSA Pre✓® passengers).

Escalators / Elevators: When traveling with multiple suitcases, small children, and other items, avoid risk and choose to take the elevator. The escalators require balance and hands-free flexibility should you lose balance.

Aira Availability: Aira is available to all blind or vision impaired travelers free of charge at SAT. Aira allows users to use their cell phones, or specially designed glasses for subscribers, to have an off-site agent guide them through the airport, returning independence to our visually impaired passengers.

Airport Holiday Preparations and activities :

Transportation Security Administration has fully staffed checkpoints: TSA anticipates having all lanes adequately staffed during peak hours.

San Antonio Police Department will focus on curb side traffic control management.

Ground Transportation staff will facilitate traffic control along the curb zones for taxi and Transportation Network Company management.

Long term, short term parking garages, and Economy Lots are open and fully operational with staffing and available space. SAT expanded the Economy Lot (Green Lot) by an additional 389 parking spaces. The Red Lot will be used as an overflow lot if the garages and Economy Lot fill.

San Antonio Airport System surveyed the airlines for outbound and inbound passenger projections for each day starting November 19 through November 25. During this time period a total of 228,291 passengers will travel through SAT.

Additional security will be deployed within both terminals.