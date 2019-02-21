Expect delays on San Antonio’s north west side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A construction project on San Antonio’s northwest side will create some traffic headaches.

TXDOT says it’s a smaller construction project but there could be some big headaches for people who drive on Hausman.

The Hausman Road project, from Loop 1604 to SH 16 in Helotes, is expanding from two to four lanes. There will also be raised medians and new sidewalks and bike lanes.

Construction will start soon but first, there’s a lot of utility work that needs to be addressed. That means the right-turn lane from Hausman to Bandera is going to be closed for about a month starting this Monday.

It’s a narrow roadway and there aren’t really any alternative routes, that means you can expect delays so plan ahead.