Expect gas prices to climb as we approach the busy summer driving season
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
May 2, 2019 @ 12:03 PM
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – We’re paying a whole lot more for gasoline than we were at the beginning of the year.

“Texas drivers were paying below two dollars per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline when 2019 started, but are now seeing prices 68 cents higher as we go into May,” said Josh Zuber with AAA Texas.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.62 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, the same as last week.

“In San Antonio, you’re coming in at $2.48 a gallon and that’s the lowest in the state,” said Zuber. The highest prices are in Midland where drivers are paying an average of $2.77 a gallon.

He predicts gas prices will continue to go higher for the next few months as the busy summer driving season approaches and the demand for gasoline goes up. Summer blend gasoline, which is more expensive, also is coming into the mix.

