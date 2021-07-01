Expect more DPS Troopers on roads during July 4 holiday weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety are warning drivers to keep roads safe this weekend or risk getting ticketed.
State troopers will be out en masse in two enforcement operations aimed at targeting drivers breaking traffic laws over the holiday weekend.
“Celebrating the Fourth of July and our nation’s freedom is a joyous time, but we must take our responsibilities on the road seriously,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Please remember to drive carefully and obey all traffic laws to ensure everyone can enjoy the holiday.”
Operation Holiday, which officially runs Saturday and Sunday, saw a total of 39,913 citations and warnings issued in 2020. Almost 16,000 of those were for speeding and more than 1,100 citations and warnings were issued over seatbelt and child safety restraint violations.
Operation CARE will start Friday and enforcement will be increased until Monday looking for people breaking the move over, slow down law that requires drivers to slow when emergency vehicles like police, fire, EMS and Texas Department of Transportation are stopped on the shoulder with emergency lights activated. Officials said since January 1, DPS has ticketed more than 7,000 for not slowing for emergency services.