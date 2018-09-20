Expect rain through the weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Thunderstorms and showers accompanied by lightning are moving across San Antonio from the north to the south. At 8 a.m., the heaviest showers were in the central and northern parts of the city, as well as the northeast.

It was starting to clear up downtown.

The National Weather Service predicts 2 to 4 inches of rain will fall today through Sunday , with some areas getting as much as 6 to 8 inches of rain.

Several locations could experience minor flooding, causing small streams, creeks, canals and ditches to overflow.

Quick ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. The flooding could prompt some road closures in the area.

Airport Weather Warning for lightning with 5 miles remain in effect until 9 a.m.