Explosion at Houston building shakes city, scatters debris
Story has been updated to include that 1 person is missing plus the name and location of the business where the explosion happened.:
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say one person is missing following a large explosion at an apparent industrial building in Houston.
The blast was reported about 4:30 a.m. Friday at Watson Valve Services on Gessner Road.
It heavily damaged nearby buildings and homes, left rubble scattered in the area and was felt miles away.
The Houston Fire Department says one person was taken to a hospital because of the blast.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo later said one person was unaccounted for.
A fire burned afterward at the site and people were told to avoid the area. Houston police blocked off streets in the area and checked on residents of nearby homes.
