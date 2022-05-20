Extensive damage reported at New Braunfels High School when senior prank gets out of control

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –Several New Braunfels High School students are in trouble after a senior prank went too far Wednesday night.
New Braunfels ISD is reporting that groups of students were at the campus and what they left behind could result in some seniors not being allowed to attend their graduation.
The New Braunfels Police Department got the call just after 10 P.M. Wednesday that people were in the school.
They found several rolls of toilet paper hanging from ceilings, meat and eggs were tossed against walls.
The hallway walls had some holes and locks were also broken off trophy cases. Some of the trophies were stolen.
Damage was also done to the plumbing. Mashed potatoes were found clogging toilets and handles on water fountains were tied down, causing water to flood some hallways.
When students spotted the flashing blue lights from the police cruisers, they began to scatter but officers were able to detain most of them. They have all been released.
The school had to delay Thursday’s start time so the damage could be cleaned up.
No word on how may students were involved or whether or not they will be suspended or not allowed to partake in graduation ceremonies.
The school did not release how much it’s going to cost to repair the damage.
The New Braunfels Police Department is still investigating.