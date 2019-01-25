FAA: Increase in “sick leave” causing flight delays
By Associated Press
Jan 25, 2019 @ 10:08 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: An aerial view of Laguardia Airport as photographed on November 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is reporting delays in air travel because of a “slight increase in sick leave” at two East Coast air traffic control facilities.
FAA spokesman Gregory Martin said Friday that it had augmented staffing, rerouted traffic and increased spacing between planes as needed.
The staffing problems were at air traffic centers in Jacksonville, Florida and a Washington D.C. center that controls high-altitude air traffic over seven states.
Martin says safety is being maintained during a period of “minimal impacts” on travel.
LaGuardia Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey were both experiencing delays in takeoffs.

