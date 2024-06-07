Facebook user flagged for post predicting Trump conviction before verdict

Former US President Donald Trump gestures after delivering remarks at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey, on June 13, 2023. Trump appeared in court in Miami for an arraignment regarding 37 federal charges, including violations of the Espionage Act, making false statements, and conspiracy regarding his mishandling of classified material after leaving office. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Facebook user has the attention of the judge who oversaw Donald Trump’s hush money case.

The Hill is reporting the user in question seemed to have advance knowledge of Trump’s conviction due to a post left on the New York State Unified Court System’s page. The user indicated that they were related to one of the jurors and that there would be a conviction of the former President.

A letter from Judge Juan Merchan was sent to Trump’s legal team and the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Friday. It says the post was made May 29, but this was the same day the jury started deliberations in the case.

At this point, it is unknown if the user really had prior knowledge of the coming verdict, or if this was simply wishful thinking. If information was leaked regarding the jury’s decision, it could set the stage for the verdict to be set aside, according to New York law.

In the end, Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records. His sentencing is scheduled for July 11, but former Attorney General Bill Barr is one who feels confident the Trump verdict will be overturned on appeal.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.