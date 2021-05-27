      Weather Alert

Facebook won’t remove posts claiming Covid-19 is man-made

Associated Press
May 27, 2021 @ 10:28am

Facebook says it will no longer remove claims that Covid-19 is man-made or manufactured from its apps “in light of ongoing investigations into the origin of Covid-19 and in consultation with public health experts.”

Facebook has long battled a tide of coronavirus-related misinformation by removing posts or putting warning labels on them. It said in December it would remove vaccine related misinformation, for example.

The move comes as President Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory.

“We’re continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge,” Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity, said in a statement on Wednesday.

After months of minimizing these claims as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is joining worldwide pressure for China to be more open about the outbreak. It aims to head off GOP complaints that Biden has not been tough enough and use the opportunity to press China on alleged obstruction.

TAGS
Coronavirus facebook
Popular Posts
When It Comes To Masks, Oregon Queen Kate Says “Rules First, Common Sense Later”
The Biden Administration Blames Guns For Violence But Ignores Reality
Trey Has Exciting News About KTSA Mornings
San Antonio mother shot and killed in front of three kids
Biden, South Korea's Moon 'deeply concerned' about NKorea