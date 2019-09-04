Facebook’s “Fake News” button, a third-party fact-checking website, is now censoring pro-life content.
Lars brings on, Dan Gainor the Vice President at the Media Research Center, to discuss the new button Facebook now uses to prevent and suppress “Fake News”. Recently, Live Action, a pro-life nonprofit organization run by activist Lila Rose, was told that their page would be limited due to two videos being marked as fake news. Live Action started a petition to end the censorship of their overall message however, Facebook has not responded to the complaint. Listen below for more.
