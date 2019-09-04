      Weather Alert

Facebook’s “Fake News” button, a third-party fact-checking website, is now censoring pro-life content.

Lars Larson
Sep 4, 2019 @ 6:03pm

Lars brings on, Dan Gainor the Vice President at the Media Research Center, to discuss the new button Facebook now uses to prevent and suppress “Fake News”.  Recently, Live Action, a pro-life nonprofit organization run by activist Lila Rose, was told that their page would be limited due to two videos being marked as fake news.  Live Action started a petition to end the censorship of their overall message however, Facebook has not responded to the complaint.  Listen below for more.

The post Facebook’s “Fake News” button, a third-party fact-checking website, is now censoring pro-life content. appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
KTSA News
Louisiana lawmaker: I sleep in a casket because I enjoy it
'Tornader' ruins 'Angry Grandma' weather reporter's date night plans