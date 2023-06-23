Families left homeless after fire destroys four apartments

A firefighter using his radio during a fire.

Fire damages four units of a South Side apartment complex as San Antonio Fire Department firefighters braved the heat of the hot midday sun to knock down the flames.

In the end, four families were displaced by the blaze at the apartment building near Pytel Park off South New Braunfels Avenue.

Despite encountering issues with hydrants, firefighters had the blaze under control within 35 minutes.

SAFD reports no one was hurt in the fire, but some pets are reported as missing.

The fire rendered the apartments uninhabitable for the time being.

SAFD says occupant services are working with the apartment complex managers to help relocated those people left homeless.

Fire investigators have not determined the cause of the blaze.

KTSA News’ Tom Perumean contributed to this story.