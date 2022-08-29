Family dispute leads to shooting on San Antonio’s East side

Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound that police say was the result of a feud between family members.

KSAT-12 reports the shooting happened at around 11 P.M. Sunday in the 100 block of Orphan Street.

Responding officers found the victim, a man in his 40’s, sitting inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the forearm.

He was transported to a nearby hospital and his injury is considered non-life threatening.

He tells police he was shot at a different location by an 18 year old male. Police went back to the intersection of Steves Avenue and South Gevers but didn’t find any evidence of a weapon being fired.

Some family members say the two men had been involved in an ongoing dispute and told the officers where the shooter lives.

They went to his home but he wasn’t there.

Officers will continue investigating the shooting.