Family in Travis County treated with hyperbaric chamber in San Antonio hospital after carbon monoxide poisoning

By Christian Blood
February 3, 2023 3:04PM CST
HBOT hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber tank in hopsital medical center clinic. No property release required as non recognisable generic objects and place.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A generator is taking the blame for carbon monoxide poisoning suffered by a family in Travis County on Thursday.

The family, including two children, got sick and were airlifted to University Health.

According to News Channel 4 San Antonio, University Health is one of only two hospitals in Texas that have a hyperbaric chamber for emergency treatment. In this platform, high levels of oxygen are used for a number of situations, including carbon monoxide poisoning.

Officials say the best way to detect dangerous levels of carbon monoxide is with a proper detector.

Carbon monoxide is a gas that is colorless, odorless and tasteless. It is generally created when burning fuel, and a person can become ill if too much carbon monoxide ends up in their blood.

