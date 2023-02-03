Family in Travis County treated with hyperbaric chamber in San Antonio hospital after carbon monoxide poisoning

HBOT hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber tank in hopsital medical center clinic. No property release required as non recognisable generic objects and place.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A generator is taking the blame for carbon monoxide poisoning suffered by a family in Travis County on Thursday.

The family, including two children, got sick and were airlifted to University Health.

According to News Channel 4 San Antonio, University Health is one of only two hospitals in Texas that have a hyperbaric chamber for emergency treatment. In this platform, high levels of oxygen are used for a number of situations, including carbon monoxide poisoning.

Officials say the best way to detect dangerous levels of carbon monoxide is with a proper detector.

Carbon monoxide is a gas that is colorless, odorless and tasteless. It is generally created when burning fuel, and a person can become ill if too much carbon monoxide ends up in their blood.