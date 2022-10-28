Family of four found with stab wounds in apartment on San Antonio’s East side

MGN image

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Four people, including two young children, have been found with stab wounds in an East side apartment.

Police got the call at around 3 A.M. Friday from the Olive Park Apartments at Burleson and North Hackberry from a resident who reported they could hear a fight in a neighboring apartment.

Police showed up to find a woman and two children, ages 4 and 5, inside the apartment. They were all suffering from stab wounds. Police also located a man on the ground near a dumpster. He had stab wounds as well.

All four are members of the same family and were brought to an area hospital. One of the children is reported to be in critical condition.

San Antonio Police say it appears the man is suspected of stabbing the woman and the children but no word on who stabbed him.

Investigators are on the scene as they try to piece together the events that proceeded the stabbings.

They will release more details as they become available.