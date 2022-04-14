Family of San Antonio’s Hispanic Elvis announces public memorial service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The man known as Hispanic Elvis will be remembered this weekend.
The family of the popular San Antonio street performer says a memorial service is being held Saturday morning.
Hispanic Elvis, real name John Esquivel, played in area bands during his youth before he began dressing up like Elvis Presley to entertain locals and visitors for 20 years.
He died last month after a long illness that kept him from the many downtown hot spots where he danced and posed for photos.
Esquivel was 76 years old.
The memorial service is planned for this Saturday at 10 A.M. until 12 noon at Hillcrest Funeral Home on Bandera Road. It will be open to the public.
The funeral home will also stream the service on their website.