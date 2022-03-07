Family of Texas Marine stuck in Russian prison camp to speak with President Biden

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Texas Marine has been stuck in Russian custody for nearly three years.
The family of 30-year-old Marine Trevor Reed is expected to speak with President Joe Biden ahead of a visit to Fort Worth Tuesday, according to WFAA. Biden will be discussing veterans’ issues.
Reed has reportedly been in Russian custody since 2019 after spending time with his girlfriend in Moscow for the summer. According to WFAA, Reed got intoxicated at a private party and was taken by Russian police to a nearby station in order to sober up.
His parents, Joey and Paula Reed, said the situation took a drastic turn when Russia’s FSB intelligence agency questioned him about his military service and he was eventually charged with assaulting a police officer.
Reed was put on trial and sentenced to 9 years in prison and was moved to a prison camp in Mordovia, about 350 miles from Moscow, after he lost his appeal.
The family told WFAA they had not had direct communication with Reed or his attorney for weeks until last Friday where he spoke with them for about 20 minutes.
He reportedly told his parents he had contracted tuberculosis and has not received any medical treatment.
Paul Whelan is another Marine that is in Russian custody on charges of spying three years ago. He was sentenced to 16 years of hard labor at the same prison camp as Reed.
U.S. officials called for the release of both men and say Russia is holding both men as bargaining chips for a possible prisoner swap with the United States.
“Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken has been very clear about the need for Russia to release U.S. citizens Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed unconditionally and immediately so they can be home with their families,” the State Department said in a news release on Dec. 28, the three year anniversary of Whelan’s imprisonment.