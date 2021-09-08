Family sues Austin Energy, ERCOT over woman’s February freeze death

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — ERCOT and Austin Energy are being sued after a woman died as a result of power outages during the February winter storm.
KXAN reports Connie Mae Richey died in her home when her urinary catheter froze after her power went out on February 15. The lawsuit says the home she lived in with her daughter Colinda Meza was without electricity four straight days despite assurances from Austin Energy that outages would last “no more than 40 minutes at a time.”
The lawsuit, filed by Meza this week, is asking for $1 million for “gross negligence and wrongful death for exemplary damages.”
A representative from ERCOT told KXAN it is unable to comment on pending litigation. The city of Austin has not responded to requests for a statement.
