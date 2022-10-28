Famous People Divorcing Is Still Just Divorce

They’re rich and famous, but today Tom Brady and Giselle Bundchen are probably going through the range of emotions anyone who divorces goes through.

If ever there was an equalizer among all walks of life, unhappiness or failure of a relationship is it.

Just a thought: maybe this is one time sports media could refrain from postgame analysis. Tell me about his team, his stats, his next game.

Leave them to the rebuilding of their personal lives, and their children’s lives. We don’t need a chalkboard for this one.