Fan service: Mark Hamill playing Chucky in ‘Child’s Play’ reboot

Mark Hamill, best known as Star Wars' Luke Skywalker, announced via a video on Twitter Saturday that he's joined the cast of the Child's Play reboot, providing the voice of Chucky, the serial killer who inhabits the body of a doll.

“If you’re wondering who’s going to play Chucky in the new Child’s Play,” Hamill says in the clip, “you’re looking at him.”

Hamill is no stranger to the voiceover game: he was the beloved voice of The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series and other Batman-related Batman properties, as well as video games and other projects.

For Hamill, the Child’s Play gig is the latest example of filmmakers who grew up on Star Wars casting their boyhood heroes. For example, Hamill appeared as a British scientist in Star Wars fanboy Matthew Vaughn’s 2014 movie Kingsman: The Secret Service. He currently stars opposite another Luke Skywalker fan, Tom Cullen, in Knightfall.



“I love all that,” Hamill tells ABC Radio.

He laughs, “It’s a whole generation now that were kids at the time and now grown up in positions of power. So now I just need one of my old fans to become a studio head.”

“No, actually I’m very happy what I’m doing now. I certainly didn’t expect to be this active when I should be, you know, puttering around the garden.”



The Child’s Play movie opens nationwide June 21. In the remake, a single mother, played by Aubrey Plaza, unwittingly gives her son, portrayed by Gabriel Bateman, the evil doll as a gift.

Hamill’s current series Knightfall airs Tuesday nights on History.