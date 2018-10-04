Fatal accident shuts down access road of SB IH 35 near Weidner Road

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The driver of a U.S. Postal Service truck is dead after the 18-wheeler went off a Northeast Side highway and burst into flames.

Police say the truck veered off of SB IH 35 near Weidner Road, landed on the access road and hit some polls around 1:15 this morning. The trailer overturned and landed on top of the cab, causing it to burst into flames.

Another truck was brought to the scene and crews were unloading the cargo from the damaged 18’wheeler before clearing the wreckage.

As of 7 this morning, the access road of SB IH 35 remained closed between Thousand Oaks and Loop 410.