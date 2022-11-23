Fatal crash closes section of Loop 410 on San Antonio’s Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a fatal crash on Loop 410.

It happened just before 3 A.M. Wednesday near Harry Wurzbach.

KSAT-12 reports the female driver was driving west in the eastbound lane when she collided with a pickup.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, her name and age haven’t been released.

The man who was driving the pickup is in stable condition at an area hospital.

The crash has caused the eastbound lanes of 410 between Harry Wurzbach and Nacogdoches to be closed for about 3 hours.