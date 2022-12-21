Fatal crash closes Westbound Loop 410 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal crash that closed down a major highway Wednesday morning.

It was around 2:30 A.M. when police were called to Loop 410 West at the Highway 151 exit ramp.

That’s where a woman in her 20’s was ejected from a vehicle as it rolled over several times.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the car survived the crash and was brought to the hospital where she is in stable condition.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash and the names of the two women haven’t been released.

The crash has forced the closure of Loop 410 West between West Military and Highway 151.

We will provide updates on the closure throughout the morning on 550 KTSA and FM 107.1. Also on the traffic page of KTSA dot com.