Fatal crash in New Braunfels shuts down IH-35 Northbound for several hours
New Braunfels Police Facebook photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead following a crash that also tied up traffic on IH-35 Northbound in New Braunfels for several hours.
At around 1:45 P.M. Tuesday, 37 year old Matthew Patek slammed his pickup into the rear of two 18 wheelers.
Police say it appears Patek was driving at a high rate of speed when he collided with one of the slower moving trucks. But the pickup kept moving forward until it hit the second truck.
Patek, who is from Mansfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.
One of the truck drivers was brought to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other was not hurt.
The crash forced the closure of IH-35 near Exit 191 until 5 P.M. Tuesday while the crash was investigated and the wreckage cleared.