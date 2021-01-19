Fatal crash involving two motorcycles and an 18 wheeler forces closure of Southeast Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving two motorcycles and an 18 wheeler.
Officers were called to Eastbound Loop 410 near South W.W. White Road at around midnight Monday.
The 18 wheeler had flipped over and there were two motorcycles lying in the road.
One of the bikers died at the scene while the other was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The rolled over truck blocked a section of the highway and traffic was backed up for several miles while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.