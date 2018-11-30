Fatal Crash On San Antonio’s West Side
By Don Morgan
|
Nov 30, 2018 @ 5:51 AM

Police are investigating a fatal wreck on the West Side. Just after 1 this morning officers were responding to a call about gunshots being fired when they got word of the crash on Northwest Crossroads.

The truck ran the red light at Portranco and Culebra, then hit a utility pole before rolling into a ditch.

The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Police discovered that the man had a gunshot wound to his leg  and now the search for whoever shot the man is underway. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

