Fatal crash results in charge for intoxication manslaughter

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A two-car crash early Saturday morning is leaving one person dead and another charged with intoxication manslaughter.

San Antonio police say it happened at the intersection of I-10 W and Loop 1604 when a car heading east on the loop hit a car heading south on the interstate access road.

Investigators say a 21-year-old woman riding a passenger in the car that was hit died at the scene before 2 a.m.

Police say the driver of the other car was later found to be intoxicated.

No names have been released.