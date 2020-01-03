Fatal crash shuts down a section of IH 35 in San Antonio’s South Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A fatal accident shut down a section of IH 35 in San Antonio’s Southwest Side. Northbound IH 35 was closed at the Fischer Road ramp as police investigated the accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian.
Officer Douglas Greene told KTSA News that a 19-year-old Hispanic male was struck by an eighteen-wheeler around 10:30 this morning.
“This 18-wheeler truck did not stop. We’re still following up on some leads to try to locate the driver,” said Greene.
By noon, the shoulder of IH 35 was open, was well as the access road, but traffic was still moving slowly. Green told KTSA News the investigation was expected to be complete by 1 pm .