      Weather Alert

Fatal crash shuts down a section of IH 35 in San Antonio’s South Side

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 3, 2020 @ 11:00am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A fatal accident shut down a section of IH 35 in San Antonio’s Southwest Side.  Northbound IH 35  was closed at the  Fischer Road ramp as police investigated the accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

Officer Douglas Greene told KTSA News that a 19-year-old Hispanic male was struck by an eighteen-wheeler around 10:30 this morning.

“This 18-wheeler truck did not stop.  We’re still following up on some leads to try to locate the driver,” said Greene.

By noon, the shoulder of IH 35 was open, was well as the access road, but traffic was still moving slowly.   Green told KTSA News the investigation was expected to be complete by 1 pm .

 

TAGS
fatal accident Fischer Road Interstate 35 San Antonio southwest side
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP