Fatal crash shuts down part of Highway 151

UPDATE: Eastbound lanes of Highway 151 at Military Drive have reopened, but the westbound side remains closed.

PREVIOUS STORY

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -UPDATE: A wrong-way driver is dead after colliding with a construction truck in the city’s West Side.

Officer Doug Green says the woman was traveling eastbound on the westbound side of Highway 151 around 3 this morning when her Chevy pickup collided with a construction truck.

“The impact of this collision was so violent that it actually caused the construction truck to flip over,” said Green.

Part of the construction truck ended up on the eastbound side of Highway 151.

“A female passenger in the front seat had to be extricated from the vehicle and she had serious injuries,” Green told KTSA News.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead on the scene. Her passenger and the driver of the construction truck were transported to University Hospital with serious injuries.

Green says alcohol was found in the pickup.

At 6:15 this morning, both directions of Highway 151 were closed at Military Drive and traffic was being diverted to the access roads.

=======================================

PREVIOUS STORY

A wrong-way driver is dead after colliding with a construction truck in the city’s West Side.

The fatal crash has shut down Highway 151 in both directions at Military Drive. The EB lanes are expected to open soon, but the WB lanes of Highway 151 will likely be closed for a few hours as the investigation continues.

Police say a woman was driving EB on WB Highway 151 when she collided with the construction truck around 3 this morning.