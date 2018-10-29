Woman is struck and killed while running across Loop 410
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Oct 29, 2018 @ 6:53 AM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A woman has been struck and killed while running across Loop 410 in the Northeast Side   Police say she was hit by two vehicles shortly after 5 this morning on Westbound Loop 410 near Harry Wurzbach Road.  The main lanes were closed for nearly 3 hours as officers tried to clear the wreckage and gather evidence.

Prior story

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A fatal accident has shut down a section of Loop 410 in the Northeast Side. Westbound Loop 410 between Harry Wurzbach and Nacogdoches is closed as police investigate the deadly multiple-vehicle collision that occurred around 5 this morning.   Traffic is being diverted to the access road.

