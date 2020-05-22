      Weather Alert

Fatal hit-and-run accident on EB IH 10 near Dominion Drive

Elizabeth Ruiz
May 22, 2020 @ 7:11am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – If you’re coming into San Antonio from Boerne, it’s slowgoing.  Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that happened around 6 Friday morning on Eastbound IH 10 near Dominion Drive. Traffic on inbound IH 10 was being diverted to the access road at Boerne Stage Road.
Reports indicate the driver of the  18-wheeler failed to stop after hitting a car on IH -10 near Dominion Drive.  The search continues for the 18-wheeler involved in the crash.

