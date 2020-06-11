      Weather Alert

Fatal motorcycle crash on San Antonio’s South side

Don Morgan
Jun 11, 2020 @ 8:07am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 28 year old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on the South side.

At around midnight Wednesday, the man who was traveling with a group of bikers lost control of his motorcycle at 1100 Southwest Loop 410.

After swerving into the median he fell from his bike.  The motorcycle continued going for a few hundred feet.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man was traveling at over 100 miles per hour when he lost control.

