Fate of $1.2 billion bond in the hands of San Antonio voters

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio City Council approved the list of projects included in the city’s largest bond program ever on Thursday.
The five-year, $1.2 billion dollar bond program includes 183 projects divided into six propositions. Voters will have the option to approve each of the six propositions in the May 7 election.
City officials said the 2022-2027 Bond is not projected to increase the City of San Antonio’s tax rate.
More than half of the bond is dedicated to street and drainage projects, in addition to 21 planned miles of new linear greenway trails and improvements to 30% of the city’s parks.
The proposals are:
This is the city’s first bond proposal to include affordable housing. A city charter was approved by voters in May of last year to allow the category to be included in bond deliberations.
The affordable housing funding does not have a list of projects similar to the other classifications and instead lists funding categories.
The funding categories, according to the bond:
$249.4 million of the funding for the projects will come from federal, state, county, Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) and Storm Water Regional. The city says these other funding streams will be an overall investment of nearly $1.5 billion into the city’s infrastructure.
Other bond project highlights include:
City officials said more than 700 residents weighed during the 20 public meetings held by the Community Bond Committiees.
Early voting for the May 7 election will take place from April 25 to May 3. Residents must register to vote by April 7.
“The community driven 2022 – 2027 Bond Program put before the voters will invest in the streets, sidewalks, drainage, parks, public facilities and housing of San Antonio. If approved by voters, these infrastructure improvements would be made without increasing the City’s property tax rate,” said City Manager Erik Walsh. “Thanks goes out to the City staff, committee members and residents who helped craft San Antonio’s infrastructure plan.”
