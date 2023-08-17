Father gets 5 years in prison for violently shaking baby

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A baby now crawls and continues to recover after he was shaken to the point of serious injury by his father.

A Bexar County judge sentenced Ryan Daniel Herrera to 5 years in prison while also telling the defendant he is lucky his son survived the attack.

KSAT 12 reports the baby suffered two brain bleeds as a result of being shaken Herrera reportedly got frustrated and lost control.

Herrera was hoping for deferred adjudication, but instead he was found guilty of injury of a child-serious bodily injury with intent. He will also have to pay a $1,500 fine.

Herrera was arrested in August 2022 after the 2-month-old baby was found to be hurt.