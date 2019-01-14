Father identifies daughter killed in triple shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The father of one of the girls killed in a triple shooting at a Northwest side home last week has identified her as 16-year-old Alexa Montez. Photos on Carlos Montez’s Facebook page show the teen wearing a Clark High School cheerleader uniform.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has not officially identified the 37-year-old woman and two girls, ages 16 and 10, who were found dead in a triple shooting Thursday at a home in the Anaqua Springs Ranch community. Investigators say a man who had a dating relationship with the woman found the bodies when he returned home Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, Carlos Montez expressed his love for his daughter. Montez said he and his ex-wife, Nichol Olsen, worked through their differences and their divorce to do “what was best for our daughter.”

He said Alexa “grew up to become the greatest gift God had ever given me. I thank and praise Him for the sixteen years He blessed our lives with her presence.”

Montez said Alexa loved God and had a servants heart. He also thanked everyone who has reached out and offered condolences.

“Alex…I love ya. Always have,” Montez said in his Facebook post.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar has said the young girls were homicide victims, but investigators are trying to determine if the woman’s death was a homicide or suicide.