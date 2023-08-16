Father of child arrested after gun found in backpack at Pre-K 4 SA

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Backpacks are not allowed for the time being at Pre-k 4 SA locations after a gun was found in a 3-year-old’s backpack on Tuesday morning.

The San Antonio Police Department confirms the father, whose name is being withheld to protect the child, has been arrested and is now facing a charge of child endangerment.

The child is now in the custody of Child Protective Services after school officials say they were unaware the gun was in the backpack.

A teacher located the gun before it entered the classroom, and Chief of Police William McManus is praising the quick action that was taken.

“This incident underscores the important collaboration between the school faculty and law enforcement personnel,” McManus said. “Swift action was taken to address the situation and make an arrest. There are no current threats to the safety of the school or its students. To provide further assurance, SAPD will maintain an increased uniformed presence at the school for the foreseeable future.”

For now, students have to use a clear plastic baggie, but it is unclear on how long this maneuver will last.

Pre-K 4 SA has four locations in throughout San Antonio, including an additional program in the Edgewood Independent School District at at Gardendale Elementary School.

The investigation continues, and additional arrests or charges have not been ruled out.