KTSA KTSA Logo

Father of child arrested after gun found in backpack at Pre-K 4 SA

By Christian Blood
August 15, 2023 10:39PM CDT
Share
Father of child arrested after gun found in backpack at Pre-K 4 SA
Multiple colorful magnets with numbers on a blackboard.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Backpacks are not allowed for the time being at Pre-k 4 SA locations after a gun was found in a 3-year-old’s backpack on Tuesday morning.

The San Antonio Police Department confirms the father, whose name is being withheld to protect the child, has been arrested and is now facing a charge of child endangerment.

The child is now in the custody of Child Protective Services after school officials say they were unaware the gun was in the backpack.

A teacher located the gun before it entered the classroom, and Chief of Police William McManus is praising the quick action that was taken.

“This incident underscores the important collaboration between the school faculty and law enforcement personnel,” McManus said. “Swift action was taken to address the situation and make an arrest. There are no current threats to the safety of the school or its students. To provide further assurance, SAPD will maintain an increased uniformed presence at the school for the foreseeable future.”

For now, students have to use a clear plastic baggie, but it is unclear on how long this maneuver will last.

Pre-K 4 SA has four locations in throughout San Antonio, including an additional program in the Edgewood Independent School District at at Gardendale Elementary School.

The investigation continues, and additional arrests or charges have not been ruled out.

More about:
arrested
backpack
father
gun
Pre-K 4 SA
San Antonio Police Department
William McManus

Popular Posts

1

Body found on floating border barrier between Texas and Mexico
2

New Braunfels woman files million dollar lawsuit after witnessing suicide at San Antonio International Airport
3

Baby abandoned outside church, police search for those who left him
4

TxDOT: Highway closure will impact San Antonio drivers this weekend
5

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman who crashed, died while trying to avoid being pulled over by police