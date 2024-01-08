Fauci begins 2 days of interviews with House panel on COVID-19

The Republican-led panel, headed up by Republican Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, will conduct 14 hours of interviews across the two days. House GOP staff said questions will focus on the origins of the pandemic, vaccines, and mask mandates, among other things. The interviews are taking place behind closed doors.

“Dr. Fauci was the face of America’s public health response during the COVID-19 pandemic, and his testimony will serve as a crucial component of the Select Subcommittee’s investigations into the origin of COVID-19, coercive mandates, gain-of-function type research, scientific censorship, and more.” Wenstrup said in a statement in November announcing the interviews. “It is time for Dr. Fauci to confront the facts and address the numerous controversies that have arisen during and after the pandemic. Americans deserve trusted public health leaders who prioritize the well-being of our people over any personal or political goals. Thankfully, retirement from public service does not shield one from Congressional oversight nor accountability to the American people. During Dr. Fauci’s upcoming testimonies, honesty is non-negotiable.”

Fauci, the panel said, has also agreed to testify at a subcommittee public hearing later this year.

Now 83, Fauci testified before Congress in 2022 when he was still a government employee and Republicans took control of the lower chamber. This is his first congressional appearance since stepping down from government service in December 2022. Fauci has said Republicans have “clearly politicized” public health.

“It is very clear when people are running their campaigns with an anti-Fauci element to it,” Fauci told CBS News “Face the Nation” in November 2022. “That’s ridiculous. I mean, this is a public health issue. So yeah, it’s going to keep going likely much more geared toward me.”

“I didn’t get involved before in the politics and I’m not going to get involved now in the politics,” Fauci continued. “I’d be more than happy to explain publicly or otherwise, everything that we’ve done.”

Fauci headed up NIAID for nearly four decades, serving seven presidents.