Faulty microwave blamed for a fire at a San Antonio hotel
San Antonio Fire Truck/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A hotel on San Antonio’s North side was evacuated late Wednesday night.
It started just before midnight at the Staybridge Suites San Antonio-Stone Oak hotel.
A faulty microwave in a fourth floor room caught on fire.
It was a small fire but the sprinkler system caused some big damage, soaking rooms all the way down to the first floor.
The guests were evacuated and had to be put up in rooms at a nearby hotel owned by the same company.
The dollar amount to pay for the damage hasn’t been determined and there’s no word on when the hotel in the 800 block of North Loop 1604 will re-open.