Fayette County Deputies arrest man for money laundering after cash found stuffed in toy boxes

Don Morgan
Feb 25, 2022 @ 5:40am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Fayette County Deputies found out that a man carrying boxes of toys was not Santa Claus.

Deputies were conducting a traffic stop in the West bound lane of I-10 near Flatonia Tuesday.

They grew suspicious of the driver and began searching the vehicle. They found a luggage bag holding three boxes of toys.

After determining the boxes were far too heavy to be toys, they opened them up and found $199,000 in cash packed in vacuum sealed bundles.

The driver, a 64 year old man from McAllen, was arrested on charges of money laundering.

The investigation continues.

TAGS
Fayette County Sheriff San Antonio
