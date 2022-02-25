Fayette County Deputies arrest man for money laundering after cash found stuffed in toy boxes

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Fayette County Deputies found out that a man carrying boxes of toys was not Santa Claus.
Deputies were conducting a traffic stop in the West bound lane of I-10 near Flatonia Tuesday.
They grew suspicious of the driver and began searching the vehicle. They found a luggage bag holding three boxes of toys.
After determining the boxes were far too heavy to be toys, they opened them up and found $199,000 in cash packed in vacuum sealed bundles.
The driver, a 64 year old man from McAllen, was arrested on charges of money laundering.
The investigation continues.