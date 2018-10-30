FBI Asked To Investigate Scheme Targeting Special Counsel Mueller

A spokesman for the special counsel’s office revealed Tuesday the FBI has been asked to investigate allegations women were offered money to fabricate sexual assault allegations against Robert Mueller.

“When we learned last week of allegations that women were offered money to make false claims about the Special Counsel, we immediately referred the matter to the FBI for investigation,” spokesman Peter Carr said in a statement.

The news comes on the heels of reports Mueller is expected to issue findings on core aspects of his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election after next week’s midterm elections.

A report from The Atlantic said the scheme was brought to the attention of the special counsel’s office by several journalists who had been told by a woman that she was offered money to make up sexual harassment claims against Mueller.

The woman, who told journalists she worked for Mueller as a paralegal at the Pillsbury, Madison, and Sutro law firm in 1974, claimed conservative commentator Jack Burkman offered her roughly $20,000 to make the accusations.

Burkman claimed in a post on Twitter earlier on Tuesday that he would reveal the “first of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s sex assault victims” on Thursday.